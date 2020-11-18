Menu
Man dies during broomstick fight over bird feeding

by Kyle Wisniewski
18th Nov 2020 10:58 AM
POLICE are investigating after a man died outside a house in Labrador this morning after a suspected fight between two next door neighbours.

Paramedics arrived at a house in Whiting St at 5.40am on Wednesday but were unable to revive a man who had collapsed during the altercation.

A 48-year-old man is in hospital under police guard after falling during the incident.

A man has been found dead in Whiting St, Labrador. Picture: Nigel Hallett.
It's believed at this stage the 48-year-old used a broom handle during the altercation.

Detective inspector Chris Ahern said one theory was the dispute was over the feeding of birds.

"It appears there has been an ongoing dispute between the two of them, that has progressed to some sort of physical confrontation," Det Ahern told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are still speaking to witnesses and getting an exact version of events.

"We do know the deceased was leaving his house and the other gentleman was outside … There's been some sort of discussion which became a dispute and escalated into a physical altercation."

A man has been found dead in Whiting Street, Labrador. Picture: Nigel Hallett.
The deceased walked out of his house early on Wednesday morning and the 48-year-old was out the front of his own property.

A taxi driver saw the fight and successfully stopped the altercation and was possibly assaulted himself. He is helping police with their investigation.

 

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man dies during broomstick fight over bird feeding

