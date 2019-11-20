Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man dies following car crash on Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Nov 2019 5:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle crash near Nimbin yesterday.

About 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Stoney Chute Road, Stoney Chute, about 8km west of Nimbin, following reports a utility had struck a tree.

The driver, believed to be a 38-year-old man, died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More Stories

car crash fatal crash northern rivers emergency services richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Appalling' driver hits 135kmh during danger race from cops

        premium_icon 'Appalling' driver hits 135kmh during danger race from cops

        Crime Dylan Brett Martin has appeared in court over night of road chaos,with the magistrate warning him he would be "entertainment" in prison.

        Noosa vandals trash toilet block

        premium_icon Noosa vandals trash toilet block

        Crime Noosa vandals create $42,000 of havoc as council shuts the door of loos at night.

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        News Noosa Parks looks at koala survival over drinks at the pub.

        Sunnies mistaken for gun in offender restraint

        premium_icon Sunnies mistaken for gun in offender restraint

        Crime Man was not going for a gun - it was just a pair of dropped sunglasses.