SPRINGSURE: A man has died after his car burst into flames.
Man dies in CQ crash after car bursts into flames

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
7th Dec 2020 6:55 AM
A 29-YEAR-OLD man has died in a fiery car crash west of Springsure.

Police said the Springsure man was travelling along Dawson Development Rd at Nandowrie about 7.30pm last night when the crash occurred.

Early investigations suggested his white Toyota Landcruiser left the road, ploughed into a tree and caught on fire, they said.

The man died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information for police should phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

The tragedy comes less than a week after a 48-year-old man died when the car he was travelling in crashed into a tree at Emerald.

