Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
EMERALD: A man has died following a single vehicle rollover .
EMERALD: A man has died following a single vehicle rollover .
News

Man dies in early morning Emerald crash

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 6:48 AM | Updated: 7:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a single vehicle rollover in Emerald in the early hours of today.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover on Amethyst Drive and River Road at 2.56am.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene for critical injuries.

More stories:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

This morning it was confirmed he had died.

Police were unable to provide any more details, including his age and location, at this stage.

editors picks emerald ambulance emerald crash emergency response road traffic crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        At a glance: Budget’s big ticket items for Coast

        Premium Content At a glance: Budget’s big ticket items for Coast

        Politics Billions of dollars are being splashed on health care and infrastructure. Here’s a guide to the big items in this year’s Queensland Budget for the Coast and Noosa

        Noosa’s ‘poor cousins’ wait three years for beach repairs

        Premium Content Noosa’s ‘poor cousins’ wait three years for beach repairs

        Council News Peregian Beach residents tired of waiting for beach access repair

        Dad slams hypocrisy after ban from autistic son’s awards

        Premium Content Dad slams hypocrisy after ban from autistic son’s awards

        Education An emotional Sunshine Coast dad is fighting to overturn a ban based on COVID...

        Lovers’ quarrel prompts random street attack

        Premium Content Lovers’ quarrel prompts random street attack

        Crime A cranky boyfriend was put on his backside after a lover’s quarrel prompted him to...