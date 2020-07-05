Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man’s body was found about midday. (File picture)
The man’s body was found about midday. (File picture)
News

Man dies in fall from nightclub fence

by Thomas Chamberlin
5th Jul 2020 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, 18, has been found dead in Fortitude Valley in inner Brisbane, with police believing his serious head injuries are from falling from a fence.

The victim is from Bribie Island. It is believed he fell while trying to climb a fence behind Birdees nightclub.

The man's body was found at midday.

"A man was located deceased with severe head injury in a laneway on Gipps St around 12pm," police said in a statement.

"While investigations are ongoing, it appears the man may have fallen while climbing a fence overnight. We do not have an age to provide at this time."

Originally published as Man dies in fall from nightclub fence

More Stories

birdees death editors picks fatal incident nightclubs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First Ruddy, now the AFL: Noosa rolls out welcome mat

        premium_icon First Ruddy, now the AFL: Noosa rolls out welcome mat

        Opinion ‘I get it, it’s beautiful and it’s COVID free. Why wouldn’t Victorians want to come to here?’

        Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        premium_icon Two AFL clubs to set up a Sunshine Coast hub

        News Two powerhouse Victorian AFL teams headed for Noosa

        Partner allegedly beat mum-to-be carrying extremely ill baby

        premium_icon Partner allegedly beat mum-to-be carrying extremely ill baby

        Crime Woman carrying a baby with a heart condition allegedly attacked

        Search for tinnie thief after boy's pride and joy stolen

        premium_icon Search for tinnie thief after boy's pride and joy stolen

        News Police seek assistance to find stolen tinnie