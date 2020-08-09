Menu
Man dies in hospital after pole crash

by Shiloh Payne
9th Aug 2020 1:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has died in hospital after his car crashed into a pole in the Gympie area on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old was travelling west on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil around 7.45pm when he collided with a light pole.

The Bollier man was flown in critical condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he died on Friday.

The passenger of the car, a 19-year-old man from Pie Creek, suffered minor injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are ongoing.

