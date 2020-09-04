BREAKING: Man dies in Gladstone boating accident
A MAN in his 60s has died after a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night.
Emergency services were called to Awoonga Dam Rd after 8pm.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two men were involved in a marine incident after their boat had troubles.
He said a man in his 40s was rescued from the water, and unfortunately the other man had died.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one male was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
Paramedics treated one other patient at the scene for critical injuries.
He said three paramedic crews, a critical care paramedic and a rescue helicopter was on scene.