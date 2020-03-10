Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man in his 30s is believed to have been an employee at the Queensland Organics factory in Narangba.
The man in his 30s is believed to have been an employee at the Queensland Organics factory in Narangba.
News

Man dies trapped in machinery in workplace incident

by Nathan Edwards, AAP
10th Mar 2020 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 30s has died after becoming trapped within machinery at a workplace in Narangba, north of Brisbane.

He was believed to have become trapped in a conveyor belt while at work.

Police and Workplace Health & Safety are on scene at the Queensland Organics factory on Potassium St, with the deceased man to have been an employee at the workplace.

Authorities were called to the scene just before midday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service had two crews on scene, while police also attended.

conveyor belt fatality machinary death narangba workplace fatality workplace health and safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest donors to splash the cash for council candidates

        premium_icon Latest donors to splash the cash for council candidates

        News Noosa Election campaign donors have been revealed by the ECQ registar and who has the biggest 'war chest'.

        NAMED: 47 people to face Noosa Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 47 people to face Noosa Court today

        Crime Here is a full list of everyone with matters before the Noosa Magistrates Court...

        Noosa business’ unconventional approach is gin-tastic

        premium_icon Noosa business’ unconventional approach is gin-tastic

        News Surrounded by oversized vats, countless wooden barrels and more pipes than a Willy...

        Driver hospitalised after wet weather crash

        premium_icon Driver hospitalised after wet weather crash

        News A driver has been rushed to hospital after an early morning Bruce Hwy crash.