Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who was pulled from a smoke-filled unit has died. Investigators are now looking into the cause of the blaze.
A man who was pulled from a smoke-filled unit has died. Investigators are now looking into the cause of the blaze.
News

Man dies in mystery unit fire

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:55 AM

A man has died after a unit fire in Sydney's southwest this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Biara Ave property in Clemton Park just after 5am Saturday.

Fire and Rescue NSW pulled the unconscious man from the smoke-filled unit and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. However, the man died at the scene.

The unit was significantly damaged and police have established a crime scene.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

 

Originally published as Man dies in mystery unit fire

fire death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN THE RACE: Who is running for Noosa in state election

        Premium Content IN THE RACE: Who is running for Noosa in state election

        Politics Here are Noosa candidates vying for you vote at the upcoming state election.

        Child injured in two-vehicle smash on Coast

        Premium Content Child injured in two-vehicle smash on Coast

        News A woman in her 30s and a child have been rushed to a Sunshine Coast hospital after...

        Ex-mayor calls out years of inaction from state MPs

        Premium Content Ex-mayor calls out years of inaction from state MPs

        Politics A former Sunshine Coast mayor says there has been close to a decade of inaction on...

        Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Premium Content Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Entertainment Do you have what it takes to become the next voice of the region? A radio station...