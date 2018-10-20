Man dies in police custody after bar fight

Forensic police at Melbourne’s Antique Bar in Glen Huntly Rd, Elsternwick, where a man died after being arrested for assaulting patrons. Picture: Ian Currie

A MAN has died in police custody after being arrested for assaulting patrons at a bar in Melbourne.

The Homicide Squad is now investigating the death early on Saturday morning following the incident at a bar in Glen Huntly Road, Elsternwick. Police were called to the Antique Bar at around 2.15am this morning after reports of a man assaulting patrons.

Victoria Police say when they arrived at the bar the man was being held down by a number of people.

Officers subsequently arrested the man and placed him in handcuffs but he then lost consciousness.

Police attempted to revive the man until Ambulance Victoria arrived and took over, but he died at the scene.

Emergency services including the SES arrived outside the bar this morning and police pulled tape across five shopfronts as they continue to investigate at the scene, the Herald Sun reports.

Bethany Charlton, who is a regular at the Elsternwick bar, said she was "shocked" to hear of the incident and said the area generally very safe at night.

"We are usually out at night - we never see anything around here, so it's a bit of a shock," she told the Herald Sun.

"It's pretty cruisy, pretty quiet … it's not really a rowdy place at all."

The Homicide Squad, along with the Professional Standards Command, will investigate the death and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Anyone with more information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

- With AAP