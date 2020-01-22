Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 56-year-old man has tragically died after being crushed while unloading a container at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer.
A 56-year-old man has tragically died after being crushed while unloading a container at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer. David Nielsen
Business

Man crushed to death by falling truck panels

by Alanah Frost
22nd Jan 2020 7:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died after he was crushed by a stack of panels being unloaded from a shipping container this week.

The 56-year-old man was working inside a container that was being unloaded at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer about 10.30am on Tuesday.

He was killed when a stack of panels, weighing 3.6 tonnes, fell on top of him, crushing him into the side of the container's wall.

A WorkSafe spokesman said they were investigating the death.

The man is the third person to be killed in a workplace accident this year.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police would prepare a report for the coroner.

It comes after a preliminary count shows 166 workers lost their lives across Australia in 2019.

The highest amount of those deaths were people working in the transport, postal and

warehousing industries, the Safe Work Australia website shows.

In September last year a man, also aged 56, died after a brick wall collapsed at a worksite in Ballarat.

The wall was part of a house being demolished at Kenworthy Place, in Mount Pleasant.

alanah.frost@news.com.au

workplace death worksafe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        premium_icon Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        Politics The LNP has launched a parliamentary petition demanding the State Government reverse its decision to snub a Sunshine Coast dairy of a major supply contract.

        Failed builder gave council statement subbies were paid

        premium_icon Failed builder gave council statement subbies were paid

        News Failed builder promised subbies on major projects were being paid

        ‘Don’t cut trees’: Wildlife group welcomes new split-zoning

        premium_icon ‘Don’t cut trees’: Wildlife group welcomes new split-zoning

        Environment Noosa residents can now apply for conservation rezoning, a decision local wildlife...

        Yoga marathon for a good cause

        premium_icon Yoga marathon for a good cause

        News ‘Bring plenty of hydration and maybe a change of clothes.’