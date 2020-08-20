Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man and his dog were brought to safety after a fire broke out inside a Maroochydore unit on Thursday morning. Photo: File
A man and his dog were brought to safety after a fire broke out inside a Maroochydore unit on Thursday morning. Photo: File
Breaking

Man, dog saved as fire breaks out in Coast unit

Ashley Carter
20th Aug 2020 7:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Maroochydore unit this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one crew was called to the Hinkler Pde address about 5.45am and found smoke issuing from the unit.

It's understood the fire started from a pot left on the stove.

Council hopes to resolve cable contract dispute quickly

Man loses everything as 'squatter' home goes up in flames

The QFES spokeswoman said firefighters removed the man and a dog from the unit.

The man, aged in his 30s, was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Firefighter remained on scene to ventilate the area and left the unit about 6.10am.

Community Newsletter SignUp
hinkler parade maroochydore unit fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No pandemic panic as dealers open new Coast store

        Premium Content No pandemic panic as dealers open new Coast store

        Business A couple of canny antique dealers believe bigger will be better as they launch a new venture in the face of a pandemic downturn.

        Brothers bashed in street, robbed of moped

        Premium Content Brothers bashed in street, robbed of moped

        Crime Two brothers were assaulted and robbed in Noosa, before a group of men stole and...

        Surfing talent tells council: ‘See you in court’

        Premium Content Surfing talent tells council: ‘See you in court’

        Council News A top surfer turned successful builder is taking Noosa Council to court for...

        New technology could solve 2008 Sunshine Coast cold case

        Premium Content New technology could solve 2008 Sunshine Coast cold case

        Crime DNA technology could be key to identifying man found near Nambour