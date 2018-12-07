Fake doctor caught treating ‘patients’

Former janitor Kyle Grant Larsen allegedly posed as Dr Kyle Ellis before treating patients and prescribing medicine and injections. Picture: Outagamie County Jail

A US man posed as a doctor and doled out medications - including a purported flu shot, Ritalin and amoxicillin - to unknowing patients, some of whom were diagnosed with schizophrenia, prosecutors allege.

Kyle Grant Larsen, 32, billed himself as Dr Kyle Ellis to unsuspecting men and women who visited his Medical Psychology of Wisconsin office which he outfitted using equipment purchased from Craigslist or at a garage sale held by a retired chiropractor, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday and obtained by the Appleton Post-Courier.

"He treated a number of different patients, according to the allegations in the criminal complaint, including giving someone what was reportedly a flu shot but unknown what was ultimately injected," Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis said on Wednesday.

"Some of these people had taken all of the medication so there's nothing left, thereby potentially endangering their safety."

Mr Larsen, who told investigators he worked as a licensed practical nurse before losing his job as a result of a theft arrest, is accused of duping a total of four patients, including one woman who visited him to treat her depression and anxiety, according to the complaint.

The woman said Mr Larsen offered to prescribe her Ritalin, which she initially rejected, before she picked up 30 pills of the drug in a bottle he left for her in a lockbox outside his "office" in September.

The woman said she wasn't charged for the unorthodox prescription and ended up taking 11 of the pills over the next several days.

Former janitor Kyle Grant Larsen is accused of injecting patients with unknown liquids. Picture: Outagamie County Jail

The woman stopped taking the medication after conferring with her psychologist, she said.

Another woman who told Mr Larsen she had been diagnosed with schizophrenia at age 12 said Mr Larsen presented himself as a doctor of neuropsychology and pain management.

Her sessions with Mr Larsen - which are believed to have taken place as recently as last month - largely consisted of verbal therapy, but Mr Larsen also gave her what he said was a flu shot, as well as red drops from a container, she said.

The medications, according to investigators who reviewed them, appeared to be over-the-counter drugs, the complaint said.

A third patient said he was given what he believed was amoxicillin - which he consumed entirely - for a tick bite to his neck, while a fourth person who sought relief for depression told investigators she took pills he prescribed and crushed them up in water before adding them to oil, the complaint alleges.

A fourth "patient" told authorities she remembered seeing a "Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine" certificate on Mr Larsen's wall and estimated that she paid him roughly $US1000 ($A1382) over the course of two months of visits.

In one instance, Mr Larsen allegedly contacted one of his patient's employers and provided updates on her treatment. She later resigned from the job, WBAY reports.

The same woman told police Mr Larsen also texted her inappropriate messages, sometimes several times a day, according to the station.

Mr Larsen also declined to accept medical insurance and only took cash from the patients he had deceived, authorities claim.

Mr Larsen - who remained in custody on Thursday on a $US200,000 ($A276,509) cash bond on felony charges including four counts of practising medicine or surgery without a license - told investigators he got the idea to start a medical practice while working as a janitor.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission