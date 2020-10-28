WARNING: Graphic

Disturbing video released early Tuesday shows a man dragging his pregnant girlfriend's lifeless body out of a car and dumping her on the side of an expressway in Queens, New York.

The clip, tweeted by NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison early Tuesday, shows 29-year-old Goey Charles yanking the body of Vanessa Pierre, also 29, out of a light-coloured car and leaving her on the ground on Horace Harding Expressway near Bell Boulevard in Bayside, next to a small bush, Friday morning.

He's shown getting back in the driver's seat before the video cuts off:

On October 23rd in the confines of the 111th precinct, 29-year-old Vanessa Pierre and her unborn baby were found deceased laying facedown on the sidewalk off of Horace Harding Expressway. pic.twitter.com/OiTW0AMzud — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) October 27, 2020

Authorities believe Pierre may have been strangled, after medical personnel found bruising around the victim's neck, sources said at the time.

She had a sweatshirt wrapped around her neck and was dressed in an orange shirt and red pyjamas, with a sock on one foot, the sources said.

The video shows Goey Charles disposing of his pregnant girlfriend's body.



Authorities arrested Charles, of Uniondale, NY, three days later, around 6pm. Monday, police said. He was charged with second-degree murder.

He confirmed that Charles has been "apprehended and arrested for the heinous act of killing Vanessa."

Goey Charles was later apprehended.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Man dumps girlfriend's body on video