Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
News

Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

by Danielle O’Neal, Shiloh Payne
2nd Sep 2020 12:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died while working on the roof of a veterinary clinic in Capalaba, southeast of Brisbane.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner and Workplace Health and Safety will investigate the circumstances of the death.

A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show
A man died while working on the roof of this Capalaba veterinary clinic. Picture: Today Show

The 53-year-old man was working alone on the vet clinic's roof on Old Cleveland Road in Capalaba Tuesday afternoon when staff became concerned for his welfare.

The man was found unresponsive on the roof and emergency crews were called about 5.20pm.

He died at the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews attended the scene to assist paramedics.

Originally published as Man electrocuted on roof of Capalaba vet clinic

More Stories

electrocuted man killed tradie workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: 10 crimes that shocked the Coast this year

        Premium Content REVEALED: 10 crimes that shocked the Coast this year

        Crime From a dog being held hostage in a home invasion to two men stealing a Blue Care van and taking it for a joy ride, these are 10 crimes that shocked the Coast.

        New over-50s resort proposed on golf course

        Premium Content New over-50s resort proposed on golf course

        Business The proposed development of a Coast retirement resort partially built on a popular...

        Artists open their homes in major boost for trade

        Premium Content Artists open their homes in major boost for trade

        Art & Theatre Noosa artists hope opening up their creative homes will help them earn up to...

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News News Corp launches campaign to sort out aged care mess