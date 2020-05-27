Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man exposes genitals on popular walking trail

by Kyle Wisniewski
27th May 2020 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man allegedly exposed his genitals, twice, to a woman out for a morning walk.

The 61-year-old man has been charged by police in relation to two incidents of wilful exposure last week.

It will be alleged the Hope Island man exposed himself to a 53-year-old woman walking along the water's edge on the footpath off Trinity Crescent.

Both alleged incidents, on May 20 and May 21, were in the same area.

The man is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on August 19, charged with two counts of wilful exposure.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

Originally published as Man exposes genitals on popular walking trail

More Stories

crime exposed flasher queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        premium_icon Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        Business A “stressed” Annastacia Palaszczuk has faced influential business leaders and flagged what COVID-19 restrictions she’s willing to budge on.

        Eumundi markets to reopen in June

        premium_icon Eumundi markets to reopen in June

        News Focus is on improving awareness around social distancing and hygiene as...

        Action plan to kickstart Coast's virus recovery revealed

        premium_icon Action plan to kickstart Coast's virus recovery revealed

        Business Blueprint for action has emerged to help industries rebuild

        Drive-in movie to ‘pop up’ at Eumundi Showgrounds

        premium_icon Drive-in movie to ‘pop up’ at Eumundi Showgrounds

        News BYO popcorn: First event will be limited to 80 cars spaced two metres apart for...