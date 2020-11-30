Menu
Man ‘failed to report’ wife’s death

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 1:16 PM
The man faces two charges. Picture: Richard Jupe
A Tasmanian man is accused of burying his partner on their rural property after failing to report her death to authorities.

Police said the 69-year-old man's partner died in August, three months before officers visited the property in Cranbrook on the state's central east coast last week where they uncovered a grave containing the woman's body.

The man was charged with failing to report a death and mishandling human remains.

He will appear at the Hobart Magistrates Court in March next year.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Man 'failed to report' wife's death

