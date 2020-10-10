Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life after a vicious street fight outside a Sunshine Coast pub overnight. He suffered a serious head injury.sault.
A man is fighting for life after a vicious street fight outside a Sunshine Coast pub overnight. He suffered a serious head injury.sault.
Breaking

Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

by Shiloh Payne
10th Oct 2020 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered life threatening injuries after an assault in the Sunshine Coast overnight.

Paramedics, including critical care and a doctor attended Alexandra Parade in Maroochydore just before 1am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the assault occurred outside a licensed venue in Alexandra Headland.

She said a number of people were assisting police with inquiries, but charges were yet to be laid.

A man, aged in his 30s, sustained a serious head injury in the incident and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Police investigations are underway.

Originally published as Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles accuses NSW of 'giving up' on virus fight

        Premium Content Miles accuses NSW of 'giving up' on virus fight

        Health With the QLD-NSW border plan under threat, Health Minister Steven Miles has accused the NSW Government of ‘giving up’ on the coronavirus fight.

        Master hairdresser realises childhood dream in Noosa

        Premium Content Master hairdresser realises childhood dream in Noosa

        Business Noosa’s newest hairdresser and master colourist has come a long way since nagging...

        ‘No new money’: Agent’s plea for locals to support locals

        Premium Content ‘No new money’: Agent’s plea for locals to support locals

        Travel COVID-19 is threatening to take Cathy Hewett's dream business

        Bombshell claim: Premier ‘will lose’ if border stays shut

        Premium Content Bombshell claim: Premier ‘will lose’ if border stays shut

        Politics Premier ‘will lose’ election if borders are shut: Flight Cenre boss