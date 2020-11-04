Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after a violent confrontation in Fortitude Valley on Tuesday night. (FILE PICTURE)
A man is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after a violent confrontation in Fortitude Valley on Tuesday night. (FILE PICTURE)
Crime

Man fights for life after Brisbane bashing

by Nathan Edwards, Elise Williams
4th Nov 2020 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life in hospital after he was punched during a confrontation with two other men in Fortitude Valley on Tuesday night.

Police say he and another man were walking on Water St when they became involved in an argument with two other men from a nearby apartment block about 8.45pm.

The two men from the apartment block came downstairs and confronted the other men on Trinity St.

During a verbal argument, one of the men from the apartment allegedly punched a 37-year-old Fortitude Valley man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

He was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

It's understood one of the men was armed with an iron bar, similar to a crow bar, however police say this was not used during the fight.

The victim still had a pulse when he was taken to hospital however had to be placed on a a ventilator assisted breathing machine.

A 29-year-old Logan man has been charged grievous with bodily harm, while the 28-year-old Fortitude Valley man has been charged with going armed so as to cause fear and two counts of common assault.

Both are due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Man fights for life after Fortitude Valley bashing

More Stories

Show More
bashing editors picks fortitude valley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘More about Anna than me’: Labor man laments loss

        Premium Content ‘More about Anna than me’: Labor man laments loss

        Politics Labor candidate Mark Denham hasn’t written off a fourth attempt at the Noosa seat despite finishing third in the recent state election.

        Heritage preservation defeats medical ‘progress’

        Premium Content Heritage preservation defeats medical ‘progress’

        Council News The 100-year-old house won't be moving from its heritage precinct

        Druggie mum from Curra busted and in court 7th year in row

        Premium Content Druggie mum from Curra busted and in court 7th year in row

        News The 44-year-old only moved to the Gympie region last year

        State Election Day 4: Buderim's blue as MP takes to streets

        Premium Content State Election Day 4: Buderim's blue as MP takes to streets

        Politics An LNP stronghold has remained so. FOLLOW LIVE