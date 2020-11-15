Menu
Crime

Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

by Nathan Edwards
15th Nov 2020 4:06 PM
A crime scene has been declared at a Logan Village home after the discovery of a critically-wounded 53-year-old man, believed to have been seriously assaulted.

Officers attended the Quinzeh Creek Rd address just after 3pm on Saturday, after being asked to undertake a welfare check.

The 53-year-old man, an occupant of the house, was found inside, having sustained wounds to his neck and head.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been declared at the address as officers work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have dashcam footage or nearby CCTV that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

