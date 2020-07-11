Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The actions of a hungover man who called a police station to leave a nasty voicemail has been blasted by a Magistrate as “stupid”.
The actions of a hungover man who called a police station to leave a nasty voicemail has been blasted by a Magistrate as “stupid”.
Crime

Man fined after calling police and giving them an earful

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
11th Jul 2020 6:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The actions of a hungover man who called police to leave a nasty voicemail have been blasted by a magistrate.

Dylan Taylor pleaded guilty in Townsville Magistrates Court to four charges, including possessing dangerous drugs and using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence. The court heard that on April 8 this year, police searched a ­residence in Walker St, Townsville, at 1.45am.

Police located Taylor in his bedroom and found a water pipe, a bowl with 1.45g of cannabis and an electric coffee grinder. Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Felicity Nalder told the court that later that day police became aware of a message left at Townsville District Police Headquarters.

"The defendant used his mobile phone to ring and leave a message on a message service about 20 seconds long containing threatening language towards police," she said.

Defence solicitor Helen Armitage told the court Taylor was a father to two young children and was their sole carer.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan said Taylor's behaviour was "really stupid."

Taylor was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond and fined $400.

Ms Keegan recorded convictions for the three drug charges but not for the use a carriage service charge.

Originally published as Man fined after calling police and giving them an earful

court crime dylan taylor editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charging along for new Noosa business venture

        premium_icon Charging along for new Noosa business venture

        News A Noosa businessman is looking to establish a network of outlets for his smart phone app system which allows anyone with a mobile to stay charged while they live the...

        Soundcheck done, Coast music festival ready to rock!

        premium_icon Soundcheck done, Coast music festival ready to rock!

        News CHECK, CHECK: Airwaves Festival is going to rock the Coast. WATCH THE VIDEO

        Coast researchers helping Saints kick on post-coronavirus

        premium_icon Coast researchers helping Saints kick on post-coronavirus

        Education Changing structures driven by the coronavirus shutdown have led one of the AFL’s...

        Mayor Clare’s first budget speech hits right notes:

        premium_icon Mayor Clare’s first budget speech hits right notes:

        News The reasons why this was one of Noosa’s toughers budgets