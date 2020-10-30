Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been found dead from multiple stab wounds at a home in Bundaberg. Neighbours have described a man they say fled the scene.
A woman has been found dead from multiple stab wounds at a home in Bundaberg. Neighbours have described a man they say fled the scene.
Crime

Man flees house where woman found dead

by Chris Clarke
30th Oct 2020 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been stabbed to death at a house in Bundaberg.

A 36-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds at a home on Kepnock Rd, Kepnock about 8.50am on Friday.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a Kepnock St address.
Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a Kepnock St address.

A crime scene has been declared and a homicide investigation has been launched.

A witness said she saw a bald-headed man with a beard flee the scene following the incident.

"Some guy, bald, beard and dressed in black stabbed someone down the road," the witness said.

"They are still looking for him."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man flees house where woman found dead

bundaberg murder violence woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Storm watch: Coast in ‘firing line’ for supercell repeat

        Premium Content Storm watch: Coast in ‘firing line’ for supercell repeat

        Weather The weather bureau is tracking a series of thunderstorms it says could be as severe as the wild weather which lashed the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday.

        Where to vote on election day: Full list of Coast booths

        Premium Content Where to vote on election day: Full list of Coast booths

        Politics The end of the line is near for political hopefuls

        FULL LIST: Noosa court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Noosa court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Shelter from the wind to find weekend waves

        Premium Content Shelter from the wind to find weekend waves

        News Surf forecaster Mike Perry says the quickly changing nature of swells at this time...