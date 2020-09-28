Menu
A man has threatened a supermarket employee with a knife and fled with cash.
Crime

Man flees with cash after teen threatened with knife

lucy rutherford
28th Sep 2020 10:30 AM
A man has demanded money from a supermarket employee while threatening him a knife, according to police.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a man entered the Spar supermarket at Palmwoods on Saturday.

Man uses helmet to fight off robber with knife

Operator put on notice for youths’ alleged drug activity

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the man had a jumper over his head so was only showing his eyes but was wearing a long button up shirt and long pants.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the man brandished a knife towards an 18-year-old employee and demanded cash, which he handed over.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

