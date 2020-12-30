Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with facial burns after the explosion. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight Rescue
The man was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with facial burns after the explosion. Picture: RACQ Lifeflight Rescue
News

Man flown to hospital after barbecue explosion

Jessica Paul
29th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been flown to hospital with several burns after a barbecue exploded on a Southern Downs property overnight.

Emergency services were called to a Goondiwindi property at about 10.30pm last night where the man, aged in his 30s, was suffering facial burns as a result of the explosion.

A RACQ Lifeflight Rescue spokeswoman said the man was treated for facial burns at the scene before being flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the explosion remains unconfirmed.

editors picks
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man rushed to hospital after snake bite

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after snake bite

        Breaking A man has been taken to hospital following a reported snake bite in Sippy Downs on Tuesday night.

        Man describes his ordeal at sea, clinging to beacon

        Premium Content Man describes his ordeal at sea, clinging to beacon

        News A man spent hours on a navigation beacon after he fell overboard from his 45ft...

        Top 10: Moments that shaped Noosa council in 2020

        Premium Content Top 10: Moments that shaped Noosa council in 2020

        News Here are Noosa Council’s biggest moments for 2020

        $8.2 million unit to create tidal wave of interest

        Premium Content $8.2 million unit to create tidal wave of interest

        Property A highly sought after Hastings St holiday apartment is on the market