Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Man flown to hospital after being ejected in ATV rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
31st Jan 2021 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been flown to hospital with significant lower leg injuries after he was ejected from an ATV that had rolled on a property north of Rockhampton on Saturday night.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by Queensland Health to respond to the reported ATV rollover at 9.07pm at a property in Ogmore.

 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

 

A man in his 40s was out hunting with another man in their ATV on the property when the vehicle rolled, ejecting the man.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the man on scene, who had suffered arm injuries and significant lower leg injuries.

 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to a reported ATV rollover at a property in Ogmore on Saturday night. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

 

The other male companion was uninjured.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue arrived with a doctor to help stabilise the injured man, who was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

atv rollover ogmore racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast medical trials get under skin of itchy condition

        Premium Content Coast medical trials get under skin of itchy condition

        Health Clinical trials for an experimental new psoriasis treatment are under way on the Sunshine Coast.

        Detective ‘dragged’ in dramatic Coast arrest

        Premium Content Detective ‘dragged’ in dramatic Coast arrest

        Crime A detective was allegedly dragged along the road while arresting a 31-year-old man...

        Coast hospital to become coronavirus vaccine hub

        Premium Content Coast hospital to become coronavirus vaccine hub

        Health Sunshine Coast University Hospital will be one of six hubs to roll out the Covid...

        Coast’s biggest news team welcomes new reporters

        Premium Content Coast’s biggest news team welcomes new reporters

        News Two new journalists join our team of 15 frontline reporters