The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has attended two incidents in Woodenbong.
News

Man flown to hospital after being kicked in head by cow

15th Aug 2018 1:42 PM

A MAN was injured by a cow in one of two incidents the rescue helicopter has attended in the past day.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Woodenbong this morning.

There, a 55-year-old man was injured after being kicked in the head by a cow.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night, the helicopter was also sent to Woodenbong after a single-car rollover.

They flew a female with internal injuries to the same hospital.

She was also in a stable condition.

gold coast university hospital northern rivers crash westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

