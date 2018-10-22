Menu
The man has been flown to hospital after the incident.
News

Man flung from car after vehicle rollover

Liana Turner
by
22nd Oct 2018 3:37 PM | Updated: 5:21 PM

A MAN has been flown to hospital after being flung from his vehicle.

Emergency services were called to Terrace Rd at Terrace Creek, east of Grevillia, just before 2pm.

It's understood the man's vehicle rolled and his seatbelt snapped, before the man was ejected from the vehicle and down an embankment.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in "a lot of pain" and was flown to Lismore Base Hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said in a statement the 4WD rolled "a number of times". 

"(The patient was) stabilised by clinical team and paramedics before being flown to Lismore suffering pelvic and chest injuries," the statement said. 

Lismore Northern Star

