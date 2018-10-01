Menu
Login
Crime

DEATH MYSTERY: Unidentified man found dead in bushland

Scott Sawyer
by
1st Oct 2018 2:28 PM | Updated: 2:42 PM

A CRIME scene has been set up after a man's body was found in bushland south of the Sunshine Coast.

The unidentified man was found dead in bushland about midday Monday.

Multiple detectives and plain clothes police were on scene and the area had been cordoned off as investigations began.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the death was being treated as suspicious at this stage until identification could be made and a cause of death determined.

The spokesman said it was unclear who had tipped off police to the discovery of the body, which was found in Platypus Creek Environmental Reserve in Caboolture South.

Platypus Creek runs off the Caboolture River and the man's body was understood to have been found near the creek bed.

Related Items

caboolture creek crime editors picks police sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Top marques for Brit car show

    Top marques for Brit car show

    News Wet day didn't deter motor fans at Lions Park

    • 1st Oct 2018 5:00 PM
    Pomona Hotel supports Rotary

    Pomona Hotel supports Rotary

    News Pub hands drought money over

    Noosa home best in Australia

    Noosa home best in Australia

    News Panorama House has wow factor

    Club sponsors' beach brekky

    Club sponsors' beach brekky

    News NHSLSC sponsors thanked for support

    Local Partners