Man found unconscious at wheel of ‘stolen drug car’
A MAN has allegedly been busted driving a stolen car loaded with drugs and cash after the vehicle slammed into a pole in Western Sydney overnight.
The 2019 Toyota LandCruiser Prado ploughed into a light pole at the intersection of Station and Hassall streets in Parramatta around 10.15pm on Monday.
Authorities arrived to allegedly find a 27-year-old man unconscious in the car.
The man - from Narara on the Central Coast - was treated at the scene before being taken to Auburn Hospital for mandatory testing.
When police searched the vehicle, they allegedly found drugs and cash, as well as ID and credit cards.
The items have been seized for further investigation.
The smashed vehicle was reported stolen from a home at Mt Pritchard in mid-January.
Police inquiries into the incident are continuing.