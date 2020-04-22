Man gave six-year-old nephew bong while babysitting

A man has been sentenced for supplying his six-year-old nephew with cannabis.

A CAIRNS man who gave his six-year-old nephew a hit on his bong while babysitting him has been slammed as a "twit" and "spectacularly stupid".

The 22-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, had been living with his sister and her young son when the offending occurred last May, the Cairns Supreme Court heard yesterday.

Crown prosecutor Nicole Friedewald said he and the boy were home alone when he asked him to bring him a bowl of cannabis, before he packed the bong - fashioned out of a milk container - then offered it to him and said "have a try".

The court heard the boy inhaled for a couple of seconds, later telling his mum it made him feel "yucky" and "sick".

The court heard the man had been unemployed for more than two years at the time and he also used his sister's credit card details through a mobile phone to spend $244 on online gaming purchases.

"You couldn't get a better example of idle hands being the devil's work than sitting at home bonging on and deciding to offer it to a six-year-old," Justice Jim Henry said.

"He's acting like a twit.

"(It was) idiotic caper."

He pleaded guilty to supplying drugs to a minor, possess drug utensil and fraud.

Defence barrister Josh Trevino said his client had displayed "significant insight and remorse" into his offending and read out part of his interview with police.

"I can't be any more sorry from it but if I'm going to get charges I'll wear it, it's a pretty bad offence," he read from the interview transcript.

Mr Trevino said the man had been a daily user of cannabis.

"He would concede it was a spectacularly stupid thing to do," he said.

Justice Henry said the boy's young age meant it was "improbable" he would have any prolonged long term impact on him.

He sentenced the man to two years probation with the conditions he stay off drugs and undergo regular testing.

