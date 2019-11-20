Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

Aisling Brennan
by
19th Nov 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 20th Nov 2019 3:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HEARING in the sentencing of a Bangalow man who raped dogs and committed a spate of other offences is expected to go ahead next month despite a disagreement of facts.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin, 43, pleaded guilty to 96 of the 221 charges against him in July.

Those charges spanned allegations from 2009 to 2017.

The 96 charges Sellenthin will be sentenced on included bestiality, producing and possessing child abuse material, aggravated break and enter, aggravated indecent assault, theft, procuring child abuse material, stalking or intimidation, entering a dwelling with intent and failing to comply with his reporting conditions.

Sellenthin, who remains in custody, had previously admitted to having intercourse with a golden retriever and another dog in his Bangalow home on 19 occasions.

When the matter went before Lismore District Court on Monday, the court heard the prosecution and defence were still working to finalise a statement of agreed facts of the "fairly complex indictment".

"The parties are still talking, and I expect there to be an agreement of facts soon," the Crown prosecutor said.

Sellenthin's sentencing hearing is set to take place on December 18 in Lismore District Court.

More Stories

bangalow beastiality lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Appalling' driver hits 135kmh during danger race from cops

        premium_icon 'Appalling' driver hits 135kmh during danger race from cops

        Crime Dylan Brett Martin has appeared in court over night of road chaos,with the magistrate warning him he would be "entertainment" in prison.

        Noosa vandals trash toilet block

        premium_icon Noosa vandals trash toilet block

        Crime Noosa vandals create $42,000 of havoc as council shuts the door of loos at night.

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        News Noosa Parks looks at koala survival over drinks at the pub.

        Sunnies mistaken for gun in offender restraint

        premium_icon Sunnies mistaken for gun in offender restraint

        Crime Man was not going for a gun - it was just a pair of dropped sunglasses.