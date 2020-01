A MAN has been hit by a truck and suffered serious injuries at a Gold Coast worksite.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to Pincally Crescent at Ormeau about 5.55pm yesterday.

The pedestrian aged in his 50s was struck by truck and suffered a serious leg injury.

He was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital under lights and sirens.

It's not yet known if Workplace Health and Safety will be investigating the incident.