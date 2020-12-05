Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence.
A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence.
News

Man hospitalised after deadly snake bite

by SAM FLANAGAN
5th Dec 2020 12:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a highly venomous snake at a private residence in Townsville.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to an address in West End just after 10am after reports of a man being bitten by a snake.

It's believed the man, aged in his 40s, was tagged on the hand by a tiger snake.

He was treated on site by paramedics before being transported to the Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Tiger Snake
Tiger Snake

Mainland tiger snakes are responsible for the second-highest number of bites in Australia, as they inhabit highly populated areas along the east coast according to Australian Geographic.

Bites are fatal if untreated, causing pain in the feet and neck, tingling, numbness and sweating, followed by breathing difficulties and paralysis.

The venom also damages the blood and muscles, leading to renal failure.

Originally published as Man hospitalised after deadly snake bite

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hinterland cries ‘poor show’ over funding spread

        Premium Content Hinterland cries ‘poor show’ over funding spread

        Business A community leader has written to Tourism Noosa asking why Cooran and Boreen Point have missed funding support.

        Hellish dog attack leaves Billie a bloodied mess

        Premium Content Hellish dog attack leaves Billie a bloodied mess

        Pets & Animals A couple on a river stroll watched in horror as a staffy cross crushed their fluffy...

        Sounds like summer in Noosa’s funky town

        Premium Content Sounds like summer in Noosa’s funky town

        Business The good times are set to roll every Friday night at Noosa Junction until the end...

        Neighbours fight new disability care centre

        Premium Content Neighbours fight new disability care centre

        Council News Residents concerned about impacts on amenity and nearby wildlife.