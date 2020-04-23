Man hospitalised after four metre fall in Peregian
A MAN has been transported to hospital following a workplace incident in Peregian this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman advised a man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a workplace incident involving a 3-4 metre fall.
The incident happened at Lorikeet Dve in Peregian Beach at 3.16pm on Thursday, April 23.
He was being treated for head, hand and a significant leg injury.
The man was in a serious but stable condition.
A critical care paramedic was on board for transport.