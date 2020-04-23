Menu
Man was hospitalised with multiple injuries after workplace fall. Photo Bev Lacey.
News

Man hospitalised after four metre fall in Peregian

Matt Collins
23rd Apr 2020 7:17 PM
A MAN has been transported to hospital following a workplace incident in Peregian this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman advised a man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a workplace incident involving a 3-4 metre fall.

The incident happened at Lorikeet Dve in Peregian Beach at 3.16pm on Thursday, April 23.

He was being treated for head, hand and a significant leg injury.

The man was in a serious but stable condition.

A critical care paramedic was on board for transport.

Noosa News

