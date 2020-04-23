Man hospitalised after four metre fall in Peregian

Man was hospitalised with multiple injuries after workplace fall. Photo Bev Lacey.

Man was hospitalised with multiple injuries after workplace fall. Photo Bev Lacey.

A MAN has been transported to hospital following a workplace incident in Peregian this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman advised a man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a workplace incident involving a 3-4 metre fall.

The incident happened at Lorikeet Dve in Peregian Beach at 3.16pm on Thursday, April 23.

He was being treated for head, hand and a significant leg injury.

The man was in a serious but stable condition.

A critical care paramedic was on board for transport.