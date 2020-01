A man has been hospitalised following an incident in a pool at a Sunrise Beach apartment complex.

A MAN has been transported to hospital following an incident in a pool at a Sunrise Beach apartment last night.

A QAS spokesman confirmed at 7pm on Thursday January 2, a male patient in his 30s was transported to Nambour Hospital following a near drowning in an apartment complex.

The man was transported in a stable condition as a precaution.