Menu
Login
News

Man hospitalised after suspected snakebite

Mackay Ambulance Service has responded to reports of a snakebite at Carmila.
Mackay Ambulance Service has responded to reports of a snakebite at Carmila. Rachel Vercoe
Luke Mortimer
by

A MAN in his 70s has reportedly been bitten by a snake in the Mackay region on Monday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private residence at Carmila at 4.03pm, a spokeswoman said.

The man believed he'd been bitten by a snake, but was unsure, and the spokeswoman was unable to say what part of the body the man may have been bitten on.

Paramedics transported the man to Mackay Base Hospital for assessment.

Due to privacy concerns, the spokeswoman was unable to provide a more precise location.

Carmila is about 110km south of Mackay.

Mackay Base Hospital has been contacted for more information.

Topics:  carmila editors picks mackay mackay base hospital queensland ambulance service snakebite

Mackay Daily Mercury
Cooroy's boldly going digital with creative space

Cooroy's boldly going digital with creative space

Library Makerspace is a virtual hot spot of diogital talent

So below the belt for men's good health

HELPING HAND: Rotary's Stewart Wood, prostate cancer survivor Malcolm Hughes, Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia state manager Peter Duffy and Cr Jess Glasgow.

Charity to benefit from Rotary Bookfest

King of tasty hybrids ready for a serve at Civic

NEW OFFER: Noosa Civic Donut King's Lotto Hayes can't wait to give the hybrid V Donuts a serve.

Hybrid donut sensation

The RV buck stops here at the new Cooroy EOI

ANY INTEREST: The Cooroy RV stopover facilities and a couple of campers.

Council out to make facility pays its way

Local Partners