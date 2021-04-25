Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man and woman are in hospital following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.
A man and woman are in hospital following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.
Crime

Man hospitalised with facial injuries after alleged assault

kaitlyn smith
25th Apr 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been hospitalised following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.

A male and female were reportedly involved in the incident at a Miriam St property just before 1.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated a man at the scene for facial injuries.

Both patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman was transported as a precautionary measure.

It is understood the parties are known to each other.

Police also attended the scene, however, would not comment on the matter.

alleged assault editors picks ipswich crime ipswich hospital karalee miriam st
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Crowd lines the shore for The Aussies last day

        Premium Content GALLERY: Crowd lines the shore for The Aussies last day

        News A big crowd lined the shore at Alexandra Headland and Maroochydore for the last day of competition at this year’s national surf life saving titles. SEE THE PICS

        Jubilation as Coast teens win national surfboat title

        Premium Content Jubilation as Coast teens win national surfboat title

        Sport Ecstatic rowers take out national surfboat title by slim margin

        New show like walk on the beach for Coast artist

        Premium Content New show like walk on the beach for Coast artist

        Community Coast woman opens her own art exhibition

        Satanism in schools: Are you a believer without knowing it?

        Premium Content Satanism in schools: Are you a believer without knowing it?

        Education Satanic panic at religion’s push into schools