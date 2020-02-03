Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
News

Man hurt after car plunges 80m

by Emily Halloran
3rd Feb 2020 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to rescue an injured man after his car fell 80 to 100 metres down an embankment at Tamborine Mountain.

It is understood a person phoned emergency services at 1.20pm after they spotted tyre marks on Main Western Road, near Lahey Road.

Critical care paramedics were lowered to the scene with the assistance of the SES and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services technical rescue team.

Emergency crews found a man suffering from head, shoulder, arm, pelvic and leg injuries.

A QFES spokesman said the car is believed to be able "80 to 100m" down the cliff.

More to come.

accident cliff editors picks gold coast tamborine mountain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa win proves Paralympian’s ready for more gold

        premium_icon Noosa win proves Paralympian’s ready for more gold

        News All that stood between Brenden Hall and the rest of the pack was daylight when the Paralympian beat hundreds of able-bodied swimmers in Noosa on the weekend.

        Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        premium_icon Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        News One injured in Noosa hinterland crash

        Teen groper gets one last chance from courts

        premium_icon Teen groper gets one last chance from courts

        News Gympie region man pleads guilty to sexually groping 14-year-old.

        Rips, bluebottles plague Sunshine Coast beaches

        premium_icon Rips, bluebottles plague Sunshine Coast beaches

        Community Ten swimmers were pulled from the surf and more treated for bluebottle stings at...