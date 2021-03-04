Menu
A rescue helicopter is responding to a two-vehicle crash in Fernvale on Thursday morning.
News

Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Lachlan Mcivor
4th Mar 2021 6:30 AM | Updated: 7:27 AM
UPDATE: A man in his 60s who was trapped in his vehicle after a serious crash in Fernvale this morning has been airlifted to hospital in Brisbane.

He has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest injuries.

A man in his 20s was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

 

EARLIER: The Brisbane Valley Highway at Fernvale is closed to traffic as emergency services respond to a serious traffic crash this morning.

One person is trapped in their car after a two-vehicle crash just after 5.30am on Thursday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter is now at the scene of the crash with one person still trapped in their vehicle.

"They are in a serious condition," she said.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit are also on scene.

They are one of two patients were assessed by paramedics, with another person in their 20s suffering minor injuries and in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the stretch of the highway was closed as it is too difficult to manage motorists with the number of emergency services crews at the scene.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

