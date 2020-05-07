Man in coma with cracked skull after bat and chain attack

A baseball bat was allegedly used in the attack.

A baseball bat was allegedly used in the attack.

POLICE have charged two men with grievous bodily harm after they allegedly fractured a man's skull using a baseball bat and chains in the small town of Ogmore on Tuesday.

The alleged victim did not seek medical help for more than 24 hours after the attack, nor were the police aware until then.

When Queensland Ambulance arrived, the man was immediately flown to Rockhampton Hospital.

The man has since been placed in an induced coma and has been flown to Brisbane.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man and a 19 year-old-man yesterday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey confirmed the two alleged offenders were related to each other and were known to police.

Police however could not confirm if the victim and the alleged offender were known to each other but acknowledged "Ogmore is quite a small community".

Sgt Peachey described the injuries to the victim as "very significant".

"The fact that they've (allegedly) armed themselves and struck this person in the head, (it's) very lucky were only investigating assault," he said.

Police are currently investigating a second alleged assault incident between the two parties.