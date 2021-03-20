Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 43-year-old Riverview man was taken into custody on Friday evening after a short pursuit by police at Goodna.
A 43-year-old Riverview man was taken into custody on Friday evening after a short pursuit by police at Goodna.
Crime

Man in custody after late-night drive ends in police pursuit

kaitlyn smith
20th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 43-year-old Riverview man has been taken into custody after a late-night drive on Friday evening descended into chaos.

It was about 10.30pm when police first noticed a vehicle, alleged to be driven by the man, stopped at an intersection on Alice Street at Goodna.

Officers reportedly performed a registration check on the 2006 black Honda Civic, only to discover it had been fitted with stolen plates.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers attempted to pursue the vehicle as it travelled southbound along Jones Rd.

Polair, which was undertaking duties nearby, was called in to offer aerial support.

LOCAL NEWS: Visitors return to aged care homes as restrictions eased

The spokesman said the driver allegedly started to speed erratically, prompting officers on the ground to suspend their pursuit.

It is understood Polair continued tracking the vehicle as it later travelled along Ipswich Mwy at Goodna.

A tyre deflation device was deployed, bringing the vehicle to a stop just after 11.15pm.

Police arrested the man without incident.

The man was charged with a string of offences including: dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police, offences involving registration certificates, driving of a motor vehicle without a driver's license and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

alice st ipswich magistrates court ipswich motorway police pursuits qld polair
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your turn to name Coast’s most influential real estate agent

        Premium Content Your turn to name Coast’s most influential real estate agent

        Property People’s choice: Tell us your choice for the Sunshine Coast’s most influential residential and commercial real estate agent.

        Creeks and rivers: Mangrove Jack is the catch of the weekend

        Premium Content Creeks and rivers: Mangrove Jack is the catch of the weekend

        Fishing With wind and showers forecast for the weekend those keen to chase a few fish will...

        350+ PHOTOS: Funny faces of Sunshine Coast preppies

        Premium Content 350+ PHOTOS: Funny faces of Sunshine Coast preppies

        My First Year Take a sneak peek into the My First Year 2021 photo shoots

        Short stay shake up: Security firms could monitor homes

        Premium Content Short stay shake up: Security firms could monitor homes

        Property A Sunshine Coast tourist hotspot is considering hiring security firms to help...