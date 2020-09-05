Menu
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
Man in custody after ‘serious incident’ shuts down streets

by Nathan Edwards
5th Sep 2020 8:40 AM
A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.

Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".

Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a "serious incident".

 

Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.

Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.

The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

