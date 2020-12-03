Menu
Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway early Thursday morning.
News

Man in his 20s dead after motorcycle and truck crash

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Dec 2020 8:00 AM
A MAN has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, believed to be a truck, on a rural stretch of highway early this morning.

Paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway north of Toogoolawah just after midnight on Thursday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two people were assessed at the scene, including one with critical injuries.

The QT understands the man in his 20s died from their injuries.

The other person did not sustain any injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.

The highway was closed after the crash but has since reopened.




