Paramedics transported man to hospital after bike collides with car in Tewantin. Photo Bev Lacey

Paramedics transported man to hospital after bike collides with car in Tewantin. Photo Bev Lacey

PARAMEDICS have transported a male to hospital with head injuries after a bike collided with a car in Tewantin.

A QAS spokesman confirmed a male patient was transported to Nambour Hospital with a head laceration following a vehicle and bicycle crash on Cooroy Noosa Road on Wednesday, February 19 at 8.25pm.

The man was in a stable condition.