ROLLOVER: A man is in hospital after a single vehicle rollover in Tinbeerwah on Friday night.

A MAN is being treated in hospital following a car rollover in Tinbeerwah on Friday night.

Paramedics were called to the single vehicle accident in Tinbeerwah on Friday, February 7 at 10.27pm.

A QAS spokeswoman advised a male in his 30s has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the accident on Cooroy-Noosa Rd in Tinbeerwah.

The patient had sustained neck and shoulder injuries and was in a stable condition.