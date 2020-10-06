Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man in hospital after colliding with a pig

by Will Zwar
6th Oct 2020 8:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has collided with a pig on his motorcycle, suffering a fractured leg in the Greater Darwin area.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Andrew Heath said the collision happened at Leonino Rd in Darwin River but details were still coming through.

"A 62 year old male on his motorbike has collided with a pig, Police say he has a fractured leg," he said.

"The job has just come through so Police and ambulance are just getting out there at the moment."

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway confirmed the man was being taken back to hospital.

"They're heading back to town now with a male with minor injuries, maybe a couple of broken bones from this incident," he said.

"It was hit on the road."

 

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in hospital after colliding with a pig

More Stories

accident motorcycle collision pig

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Club ponders what might’ve been after rivals’ finals success

        Premium Content Club ponders what might’ve been after rivals’ finals success

        Rugby League As the Beerwah Bulldogs prepare for battle in the Brisbane-based grand final, another Sunshine Coast team has been left to ponder what could've been.

        $10m paradise: Inside luxury Hastings St penthouse

        Premium Content $10m paradise: Inside luxury Hastings St penthouse

        Property The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property is expected to go under the hammer for...

        Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        Premium Content Tax cuts: How much you’ll get from Federal Budget

        News Tax cuts to be brought forward in historic budget

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side would emerge a clear winner if the election was held today