Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after his car rolled over. Photo: Frank Redward
A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after his car rolled over. Photo: Frank Redward
News

Man in serious condition after car roll over

Rachel Vercoe
17th Jan 2020 6:30 AM | Updated: 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver of car involved in an accident in Bucca on the Mid North Coast has been taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus by ambulance in a serious but stable condition.

The 35-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle which had rolled at the Bucca Road and Wears Road turn off in Bucca.

He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition with neck pain, abdominal trauma, cuts and abrasions.

The accident happened just before 7pm on Thursday with emergency services attending the scene.

More Stories

Show More
bucca crash police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Annual ginger festival kicks off today

        premium_icon Annual ginger festival kicks off today

        News If you’re looking for school holiday activities, here’s three days of fun, food and flowers.

        United front ‘fractures’ on sustainable tourism

        premium_icon United front ‘fractures’ on sustainable tourism

        News Noosa has hit a few ‘bumps’ as groups looks to ramp up its push for more...

        'Nobody wants me': Woman faces future on the streets

        premium_icon 'Nobody wants me': Woman faces future on the streets

        News The 63-year-old could soon face sleeping on the street

        Heartwarming reason this Rainbow Beach tradition rides on

        premium_icon Heartwarming reason this Rainbow Beach tradition rides on

        News “It’s a special event for us. Everyone is welcome.”