A man is being rushed to hospital after a potentially deadly brown snake bite at Bli Bli. Photo FILE.

A man is being rushed to hospital after a potentially deadly brown snake bite at Bli Bli. Photo FILE.

A MAN is being rushed to hospital in a serious condition after being bitten by a brown snake at Bli Bli.

Paramedics, including critical care officers, were called to Crane St about 2.23pm where a 45-year-old man was bitten.

He is being rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition an hour later.

Brown snakes are considered one of the world's most-deadliest snakes.