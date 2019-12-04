Menu
A man suffered multiple wounds to his upper body.
Man in serious condition after stabbing north of Mackay

Tara Miko
4th Dec 2019 8:09 AM
A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper body after an incident north of Mackay.

The 48-year-old man suffered serious wounds to his head, chest and back after an alleged assault with a knife at a Seaforth caravan park about 3.25am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics reported the man was in a serious but stable condition when he was transported to Mackay Base Hospital from the Palm Ave property.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman confirmed the 48 year old was admitted to the hospital and remains in a stable condition. 

A Redcliffe man, 45, is assisting police with investigations.

