A man has reportedly been injured by a forklift at an Amamoor farm.
News

UPDATE: Boy seriously injured in farm forklift accident

Frances Klein
by and Scott Kovacevic
20th Aug 2018 7:36 AM | Updated: 8:23 AM

UPDATE 7am Monday:

THE victim of a farming accident in the Mary Valley yesterday involving a forklift was a boy not a man as first thought, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed. 

Emergency crews rushed to a pineapple farm at Amamoor on Meddleton Rd after the boy's leg was run over by a forklift about 1pm. 

The boy was treated at the scene for serious abominable, pelvis and leg injuries, before he was taken in a serious but stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

More details as they come to hand. 

MORE WEEKEND NEWS: 8 crashes and fires in the Gympie region over the weekend

SUNDAY:

EMERGENCY crews have been called out to Amamoor amid reports that a man's leg has been run over by a forklift.

The man is believed to have been working at a pineapple farm on Meddleton Rd just after 1pm when the incident happened.

Police said paramedics were treating him at the scene, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

